Maria Kanellis Responds To WWE Rumors, Issues “Social Media Fact Checks”

Maria Kanellis took to Twitter today and responded to the report on she and husband Mike Kanellis requesting their WWE releases. The report noted that they asked for their releases a few weeks back as they are not happy with how WWE is using them.

“Everyone thinks they know everything. Hahahahaha…. it’s social media not an autobiography,” Maria wrote in response to a fan who asked why was she tweeting excitement over being in the WWE 2K19 DLC as she asked to leave the company.

Maria also posted a few more “social media fact check” tweets on Mike’s rehab from painkillers, and WWE being supportive of her as a new mother. You can see all of her related tweets below: