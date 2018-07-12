Maria Kanellis Returning To Action For WWE Soon

Maria Kanellis is planning on returning to the ring this summer.

Maria was recently backstage at WWE Money In the Bank, one of her first trips to a WWE event since she and Mike Kanellis welcomed their first child together back on April 4th.

Kanellis recently posted the following Instagram post and noted that she will be in Florida in early August to fight for WWE TV time. No word yet on if WWE will be using her for The Mae Young Classic, which tapes on August 7th and August 8th. Kanellis noted in another Instagram post that she would like to team with her husband at WrestleMania 35.