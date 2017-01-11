Mark Hunt Files Lawsuit Against Brock Lesnar & UFC: “He’s A Cheater”

The Nevada State Athletic Commission and the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency have both issued their punishments to WWE star Brock Lesnar for a failed drug test prior to his UFC 200 fight against Mark Hunt. Now Hunt has officially filed a lawsuit against Lesnar, the UFC, and UFC President Dana White. Hunt’s lawsuit alleges that they “affirmatively circumvented and obstructed fair competition for their own benefit.”

“[UFC] had a chance to take all the money from this guy, because he’s a cheater, and they didnt,” Hunt told ESPN.com.

There is an option for the UFC to pay an extra fee in order to get the pre-fight tests back before fight day. Because the UFC didn’t take that option, the results from Lesnar’s failed test didn’t come in until after the fight. Hunt’s lawsuit states, “The UFC and USADA were aware of the option to expedite samples for a nominal fee but failed to do so.”

Lesnar tested positive for an anti-estrogen agent called clomiphene. It earned him a one year suspension and a $250,000 fine from the NSAC and a one year suspension by USADA, and his victory over Hunt was reversed to a no-contest. Lesnar was paid a $2.5 million purse, while Hunt was paid $700,000.

Lesnar, who is scheduled to appear on next Monday’s episode of RAW, will be eligible to return to the UFC after July 15th.