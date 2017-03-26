Marty Jannetty On WWE’s Original Plans After Barber Shop Breakup With HBK

Former WWE Superstar Marty Jannetty recently spoke with SI.com’s “Extra Mustard” Blog for an interview.

During the discussion, Jannetty was asked about the infamous break-up of his tag-team The Rockers, which he gained notoriety within WWE with alongside tag-team partner, WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels.

According to Jannetty, the original plan for the infamous split, which took place during Brutus The Barber Beefcake’s interview segment, “The Barber Shop,” was originally supposed to lead to a one-on-one showdown between the former tag-team partners at WrestleMania VIII.

“The barbershop window segment was actually setting up a match at WrestleMania VIII between Shawn and I,” said Jannetty. “A few things didn’t go the way someone wanted, so they ended up completely scrapping that idea, but that was the whole idea of the barbershop.”

Jannetty continued, explaining in further detail the original plans, including how their initially intended match at WrestleMania VIII would have played out had things stayed on track as they were laid out.

“We’d have needed 20-25 minutes with a jump-start to get the people on their feet,” said Jannetty. “We had a match with a pace that was blistering in Denver a few months before WrestleMania VIII, and we could have had a match at WrestleMania that people would still be talking about. When it was over in Denver, the crowd cheered both of us in appreciation of what they saw. We were building Shawn up at the time, so that’s the direction we would have gone.”

