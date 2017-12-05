Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE 205 Live, Triple H Honors Heroes, Lana & Rusev

– Below is another Total Divas preview clip for this Wednesday with Lana and Rusev talking about having kids:

– Drew Gulak vs. Cedric Alexander was just announced for tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode from San Diego.

– WWE honored Alex Skarlatos, Anthony Sadler and Spencer Stone at this week’s RAW in Los Angeles, as seen in the photo below with Triple H. Alex, Anthony and Spencer stopped terrorists on a train headed towards Paris back in August 24th, 2015 along with two other men – Mark Moogalian and Chris Norman, and one unidentified man. No word yet on why WWE is just now honoring the men, who were off-duty American military members that saved countless lives that night. Triple H tweeted: