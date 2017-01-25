Matches Announced For Thursday’s TNA Genesis Edition Of Impact Wrestling
On Tuesday, TNA took to social media to announce multiple matches for their special annual “Genesis” themed-episode of Impact Wrestling this Thursday night on Pop TV.
Officially announced for TNA Genesis 2017 this Thursday night in Orlando, Florida are the following matches:
TNA GENESIS 2017
* Eddie Edwards vs. Bobby Lashley — 30 Minute Iron Man Match For TNA World Title
* Drew Galloway vs. ??? — TNA Grand Title
* DJ Z vs. Caleb Conley vs. Marshe Rockett vs. Andrew Everett vs. Trevor Lee — Fatal-5-Way Match For TNA X-Division Title
* Rosemary vs. Jade — Monster’s Ball Match For TNA Knockouts Title