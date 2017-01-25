Matches Announced For Thursday’s TNA Genesis Edition Of Impact Wrestling

Posted by Matt Boone January 25, 2017 1 Comment

On Tuesday, TNA took to social media to announce multiple matches for their special annual “Genesis” themed-episode of Impact Wrestling this Thursday night on Pop TV.

Officially announced for 2017 this Thursday night in Orlando, Florida are the following matches:

TNA GENESIS 2017

* Eddie Edwards vs. Bobby Lashley — 30 Minute Iron Man Match For TNA World Title

* Drew Galloway vs. ??? — TNA Grand Title

* DJ Z vs. Caleb Conley vs. Marshe Rockett vs. Andrew Everett vs. Trevor Lee — Fatal-5-Way Match For TNA X-Division Title

* Rosemary vs. Jade — Monster’s Ball Match For TNA Knockouts Title