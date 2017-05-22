Matches For June SmackDown Episode, AJ Styles Tours Notre Dame, Ember Moon Games

– Below is another new “UpUpDownDown” video with injured WWE NXT Superstar Ember Moon, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods playing Mass Effect.

– The WWE website has announced a Triple Main Event for the June 13th WWE SmackDown from New Orleans, which will be the final WWE show in New Orleans before WrestleMania 34 in 2018. Matches announced include Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, AJ Styles vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler. WWE also included the 5 biggest New Orleans moments with the announcement at this link.

– As seen below, AJ Styles received a tour of the Notre Dame facilities earlier today and worked out at their gym. The SmackDown brand has a live event in nearby Ypsilanti, MI later tonight.