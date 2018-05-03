Matt Hardy “FKA” Episode, WWE Registers WCW-Related Trademark, Xavier Woods

– Below is the latest episode of WWE’s “Formerly Known As” series, featuring a look at how RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy went from High Voltage to Woken. WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy is also featured in the video.

– WWE recently filed to trademark “The Great American Bash” for use related to a wrestling show. It looks like they could be bringing back the WCW pay-per-view name for a potential WWE Network special but that has not been confirmed.

– Xavier Woods re-tweeted this fan photo of an incorrect Topps WWE trading card, which features a shot of Woods with Kofi Kingston’s name: