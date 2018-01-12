Matt Hardy On How Polarizing Roman Reigns Is, Dana Brooke – Royal Rumble, Total Divas

– Below is a new Total Divas bonus clip with the stars comparing themselves to Sex and the City characters. Most of the stars say they would be the Carrie Bradshaw of the show.

– Matt Hardy spoke with The Times Record News to promote the weekend WWE live event in Wichita Falls, TX, which will feature Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt plus The Bar vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan and a Triple Threat Intercontinental Title match with The Miz, champion Roman Reigns and whoever will be replacing the injured Samoa Joe this weekend. Matt commented on working the show with the other RAW Superstars.

“It’s going to be fantastic,” he said. “You have three amazingly different and unique personalities. Roman Reigns is probably the most polarizing guy in the history of the WWE. Fans either love him or hate him. Samoa Joe is typically a bad guy but has a loyal cult following, because he is such a legit badass. The Miz is the reality wrestling star who followed his dream and got to the WWE and became a top level superstar. He is so arrogant and so conceited, but he’s so good. This will be a great match!”

– We noted before how Dana Brooke tweeted about being in the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match later this month. It should be noted that she is not currently listed on the official list of Rumble participants on WWE’s website as of this writing. The new Titus Worldwide member posted an extended version of her tweet on Instagram, seen below: