Matt Hardy On If The Young Bucks Will Ever Sign With WWE, Praise For The Bar, More

Matt Hardy recently spoke with Sportskeeda at this link. Below are highlights from the interview:

If he thinks The Young Bucks will ever be a part of WWE:

That’s an interesting question. Personally, I’m a fan of the Bucks of Youth both as performers and as people. I think they’re doing pretty well right now and I can see them staying in that same division. But I certainly think that they could end up in WWE if they decided to make that decision.

It’ll be interesting because being in WWE there’s a very stringent system and a certain protocol. For me, it’ll be very interesting to see how the Bucks of Youth will be able to survive and if they can thrive in that stringent protocol.

The Dudley Boyz going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year:

I think the Dudley Boyz going into the Hall of Fame is a great decision. They’re very deserving of it. Obviously, one of the greatest, most decorated tag teams of all time and obviously myself and my brother and Edge & Christian did so much great business with the Dudley Boyz and so, yes, I’m personally very happy for both of them.

His opinion of RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar:

I think they came into their own. I mean obviously they were two singles guys, they were thrown together as a tag team and I think over the course of the last year especially since they had the story with myself and Brother Nero, I believe they came into their own. And they’re one of the best tag teams in the business right now.