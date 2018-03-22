Matt Hardy On Vince McMahon & The Ultimate Deletion, What’s Next, More

As seen above, TMZ Sports recently caught up with Matt Hardy to discuss The Ultimate Deletion match that aired on Monday’s RAW, which saw him defeat Bray Wyatt to win The Great War.

Regarding what is next for Hardy after Monday’s big match, Matt says he hopes there will be more to come and he believes this is something that will change the WWE Universe forever.

“I have to tell you this – it has been amazing, the feedback from The Woken Warriors and the WWE Universe, and people all across the globe. It has been met with love and with adoration,” Matt said. “I say, this is something that probably wasn’t supposed to happen on the plane known as WWE. I don’t know if Woken Matt Hardy was supposed to get here but he did and now that I’m here, I’m being fueled by The 7 Deities, I have introduced House Hardy, my magic, my family. I’ve introduced The Hardy Compound and now that we have the foot in the door, I believe this is only the start of many, many great things. I think this is something that will change the WWE Universe… forevah!”

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley then checks in and referring to a post-RAW tweet he made, says he doesn’t know what he saw in the match but he knows he liked it. Foley says he kept thinking to himself about what Vince McMahon was thinking during the match, thinking he would either hate it beyond words and people would be getting fired or he would think it was one of the greatest things he’d ever seen. Foley believed Vince would think the latter.

“What absolutely pleasurable words from The Dude That Loves Mankind, Mick Foley, The Cactus Jackman. I’m very happy to hear from him, my friend and I know in his state of euphoria and excitement, of course he messed up the name but yes it was… The Ultimate Deletion!,” Matt said in reference to the Foley tweet. “And that MeekMahan is a hard character to read. I do not know if he loved it or hated it but these are the facts – The Woken Warriors and the WWE Universe had much adoration for it and they loved the Woken/Broken Universe, and for that, if MeekMahan has any issues with it I certainly have a spot here at The Hardy Compound where I can delete him. Senor Benjamin would love to start digging a hole for him.”