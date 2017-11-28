Matt Hardy On What Happened At RAW, Alternate Footage From SmackDown Call-Ups, Stock

Scott Lazara
Matt Hardy
Matt Hardy

– Below is alternate footage from last week’s WWE SmackDown and the main roster debuts of Ruby Riot, Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan:

– WWE stock was up 1.67% today, closing at $28.01 per share. Today’s high was $28.06 and the low was $27.52.

– Matt Hardy continues to tweet about the “Broken” chants he did after last night’s loss to Bray Wyatt on RAW. As noted, Hardy started a “Delete!” chant and appeared to snap while sitting in the corner after his latest loss. He tweeted the following today: