Matt Hardy To Receive Interesting WWE Character Change Soon?

Matt Hardy has been pushing the idea of doing a new gimmick in WWE, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Part of the gimmick was actually revealed by Matt on YouTube earlier this month, as seen in the video above. “The Multifarious” Matt Hardy gimmick would include Matt acting as multiple characters at various times – Woken Matt, Matt Hardy V1 and Big Money Matt, which is re-introduced in the video above.

The promo above was released as a way to get social media momentum behind the idea. Matt wrote with the video, “Allow me to reintroduce you to The ICONIC Big Money Matt, one of the many elements that make up The MULTIFARIOUS Matt Hardy. This EPIC video was shot and edited by my BRILLIANT and BEAUTIFUL wife, Rebecca Hardy.”

There’s no word yet on if WWE plans on moving forward with the gimmick change, or what this would mean for Jeff Hardy. The Hardy Boys recently reunited and returned to WWE TV for the SmackDown brand. They have been building to a feud with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, making it clear that they returned to add the blue brand titles to their list of accomplishments.