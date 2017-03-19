Matt Hardy Responds To John Cena’s Tweet About Southpaw Regional Wrestling

John Cena and “Broken” Matt Hardy recently had an exchange via social media following the release of WWE’s initial “Southpaw Regional Wrestling” segment.

Cena took to Twitter first, writing the following to promote the clip, which he attached to the tweet.

“The future…of the past,” wrote Cena. “Trust me, you are not ready to see this.”

Hardy later responded with his own tweet, replying with the following message to Cena.

“Is there Tag Team Gold for #HouseHardy to PROCURE in #SouthpawRegionalWrestling?”

The future…of the past. Trust me, you are not ready to see this. #SouthpawRegionalWrestling #SRWhttps://t.co/LmiHMm7SwV — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 17, 2017