Matt Hardy Tweets About Fastlane, Booker T Asks About Tom Phillips’ Absence on WWE Network

– Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Enzo and Cass at Fastlane on Sunday to retain the RAW Tag Team Titles, and “Broken” Matt Hardy took notice. Matt and Jeff Hardy won the ROH Tag Titles from The Young Bucks on Friday night, and Matt tweeted on Sunday night that he saw Gallows and Anderson retain their tag titles.

#BrotherNero & I have already DELETED the title reign of The Club's #BucksOfYouth. We see your GOLD, @LukeGallowsWWE & @KarlAndersonWWE. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 6, 2017

– Tom Phillips usually hosts the “social media lounge” segments on the WWE Network’s pay-per-view kickoff shows, but he wasn’t there on Sunday night for Fastlane. Charly Caruso filled in for him, and during the WWE Fastlane Kickoff show Booker T asked Charly where “dirty bird” Phillips was, in reference to Phillips’ explicit texting scandal. Charly said that Phillips had “passed the reigns” to her, and they quickly moved on. You can watch the exchange at the 5:34 mark in the below video.