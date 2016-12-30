Matt Jackson On The Young Bucks vs. The New Day, Best Tag-Team Ever

This week, The Young Bucks members Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson were interviewed by Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated’s Extra Mustard blog.

During the interview, Matt Jackson spoke about the possibility of the team facing off against The New Day in the future. He also mentioned The Briscoes as the best tag-team in ROH history.

“It all depends on how one man perceives you. We could’ve just been more fodder for them. Or we could’ve gotten a big program out of it. Who knows, and we’ll never know. I do know that I’d love to one day work with them, and I know many people would as well. They’re so talented and I’m sure we’d have great chemistry.”

Regarding The Briscoes being the best duo they have ever faced off againt inside the squared circle, Matt Jackson offered the following comments.

“Without question, they [The Briscoe Brothers] are the greatest team in ROH history. They’ve continuously reinvented themselves. Somehow, they’re just as over as they’ve ever been. Man, they’re so good. So real. People will always love them.”

Check out the complete Matt Jackson interview at SI.com.