Matt Morgan & Other Returning TNA Stars Backstage At Impact Wrestling Taping (Photo)

Several stars from TNA’s past are returning to work with Impact Wrestling’s new management, and in a note that confirms our previous report, Matt Morgan was backstage at this week’s TV tapings to take some promotional photos. Morgan previously received a decent push in TNA, but in 2012 voiced displeasure with management and he was released shortly after. Morgan is now 40 and hasn’t had a match since 2015, but he’s been training and appears to be in great shape.

So this happened today…. pic.twitter.com/DXiT3wR7Bc — Matt Morgan (@BPmattmorgan) March 4, 2017

Also backstage at this week’s Impact Wrestling tapings were Gail Kim and Chris Masters. According to PWInsider.com, Masters and Morgan are both expected to appear on TV soon. As previously noted, former TNA personalities Bruce Prichard and Konnan are also returning to the company. Prichard is returning in both a management and on-air capacity, and it’s unknown what roles Konnan will be filling.