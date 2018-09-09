Matt Riddle “Thanks” Dana White

Before transitioning to pro wrestling, Matt Riddle fought in UFC from 2008-2013. After failing two drug tests in a year for marijuana, Riddle was released in February of 2013.

After his exit from UFC, Riddle and UFC President Dana White went back and forth towards each other in interviews.. In the video below, White spoke with FOX Sports in September of 2013 about Riddle’s inability to pass a drug test, calling Riddle “weak minded,” “addicted to marijuana,” and a “dummy.”

Well now that Riddle has signed with WWE, he had some choice words for the doubting Dana White on his Twitter: