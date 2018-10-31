Matt Riddle’s WWE NXT TV Debut Airing Tonight, NXT UK Back-To-Back Episodes

– The following matches are set to air on tonight’s WWE NXT episode:

* Matt Riddle makes his NXT TV debut vs. Luke Menzies

* The Street Profits vs. The Mighty

* Nikki Cross vs. Mercedes Martinez

* Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Humberto Carrillo

* The War Raiders vs. Adam Cole and Bobby Fish

– There will be back-to-back episodes of the WWE NXT UK series today on the WWE Network, beginning at 4pm ET and 5pm ET. Noam Dar vs. Zack Gibson and Trent Seven vs. Saxon Huxley are being advertised for the 4pm episode. Wolfgang vs. Mark Andrews and Moustache Mountain vs. Huxley & Sam Gradwell are being advertised for the 5pm episode.