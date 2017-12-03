Matt Sydal Misses BCW Shows, Promotion Claims He Is Refusing To Return Deposit

It looks like Matt Sydal has found himself in the center of some controversy.

The former WWE Superstar who performed as Evan Bourne was scheduled and advertised to appear at a pair of British Championship Wrestling (BCW) events this weekend, however he failed to show up at either show.

As a result, the BCW promotion has gone public with the story, claiming that not only did Sydal no-show both events this weekend, but he is refusing to return his portion of a $1,500 booking deposit. Sydal’s agent, Bill Behrens, returned his $300 portion of the deposit, so the promotion is claiming that Sydal owes them $1,200.

BCW also went public with the response that was given to them by Sydal when they asked him for their booking deposit to be returned.

“A deposit is a deposit,” Sydal wrote. “It’s so that you can announce and promote me and sell tickets, which you did. I made every effort reasonable to make the show. I let you know as soon as there was an issue and I never intended to make your life so challenging. I don’t have [money] to buy myself a ticket. I tried to work with British Airways but they were no help and neither were you. I would have loved to make the shows and collect my pay days. But you get to keep those. I would apply the deposit towards another show which is what reasonable people do.”

For more on this story, visit the official Twitter page of the British Championship Wrestling promotion @BCWOfficial.