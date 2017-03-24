Mauro Ranallo Comments On Being Away From Social Media, Thanks Fans For Support

We noted earlier via The Wrestling Observer Newsletter how WWE SmackDown announcer Mauro Ranallo missing two straight weeks of TV and being quiet on social media may have had something to do with his battle with depression, which goes back to his teenage years.

Mauro tweeted the following tonight and thanked fans for their support, adding that his doctor wants him to stay off social media for now:

I'm deeply touched by your tweets of support. My doctor wants me to stay off social media for now but I wanted to thank you. 🙏 — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) March 24, 2017

There’s no word yet on when Mauro may return to SmackDown but as noted by The Observer, those close to Mauro report that he is getting better. The tweet above was Mauro’s first social media post since March 14th. WWE noted that Mauro missed the March 14th SmackDown due to winter weather and this week it was announced that he missed the show due to being sick.