Why Mauro Ranallo Missed Last Night’s WWE NXT TV Tapings

By
Scott Lazara
-

As noted, Vic Joseph replaced Mauro Ranallo at last night’s WWE NXT TV tapings and called the action with Percy Watson & Nigel McGuinness.

Mauro revealed on Twitter today that he was in New York City to receive a Mental Health Advocacy award from Fountain House.

He posted the following on Instagram: