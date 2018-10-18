Why Mauro Ranallo Missed Last Night’s WWE NXT TV Tapings

As noted, Vic Joseph replaced Mauro Ranallo at last night’s WWE NXT TV tapings and called the action with Percy Watson & Nigel McGuinness.
Mauro revealed on Twitter today that he was in New York City to receive a Mental Health Advocacy award from Fountain House.
He posted the following on Instagram:
Much love to my @shosports fam for coming out and supporting me last night as I received a #MentalHealth advocacy award from the FANTASTIC folks at @fountainhouse in New York city. Fountain House is the standard bearer for mental health care! #BiPolarRockNRoller #StigmaSmasher ❤️