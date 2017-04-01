Mauro Ranallo On JR Working WrestleMania, HBK – Takeover Note, Zack Ryder Episode

– Below is the second episode of Zack Ryder’s “Z! True Comeback Story” YouTube series:

– Cathy Kelley and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will go live on Facebook after tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Orlando” event. We will have highlights from their interview.

– We’ve noted how WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has reportedly signed a new WWE deal that will see him call one of the top matches at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday. We’ve also covered Mauro Ranallo missing WrestleMania after missing three weeks of SmackDown due to issues related to his battle with depression. Mauro tweeted the following today, apparently confirming JR for WrestleMania: