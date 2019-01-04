Mauro Ranallo Says He Failed At His Job Tonight, Dark Match From WWE NXT Tapings

– The dark match before tonight’s WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University saw Stacey Ervin Jr. defeat Shane Thorne. Ervin Jr. is a former amateur gymnast who signed with WWE earlier this year. He was on the team that won the 2013 NCAA Men’s Gymnastics Championship. This would be one of Thorne’s first matches since his TM-61 partner Nick Miller left the company to go be with his newborn baby in Australia.

We have spoilers from tonight’s tapings at this link.

– NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo took to Twitter tonight and expressed frustration with his performance at tonight’s NXT TV tapings. Our correspondent at the tapings did not notice anything out of the ordinary with Ranallo during the event.

Mauro mentioned his car accident from December 23 and wrote, “Like me or loathe me, I pride myself on performing my job at the highest level possible. Tonight, I failed. I know it will come across as an excuse to some but the car accident and other personal issues affected me more than I thought. I apologize to @WWENXT I WILL BE BETTER.”