Merry Christmas From 24W: What Do WWE Stars Want From Santa?

– In the below video released via the official WWE YouTube channel on Christmas Eve, which features Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, Nikki Bella and other WWE talents revealing what they hope to receive from Santas Claus this year.

– In keeping with the Holiday theme, WWE also released the video below, which features a classic WWE Attitude Era moment as “Stone Cold” Steve Austin gives Santa Claus a good old fashioned “Stone Cold Stunner.”

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the entire staff here at 24Wrestling.com!