Michael Cole Has Huge Praise For Renee Young, Talks Her WWE Future

As noted, Renee Young was recently profiled by Bleacher Report to promote WWE Evolution.

The article also included comments from Michael Cole, who oversees every announcer in WWE and works with Renee on the RAW announce team. Cole praised Renee for her work and said she is headed to the top.

“Renee is going to be a superstar at this,” Cole said. “When all is said and done, Renee is going to go down as one of the great analysts that we’ve ever had, because you have to stand out in this business. Renee will stand out because she’s offering something that’s never been done before. Forget the fact that she’s a woman. Put that aside. That’s become a footnote now. She’s different because never before have we had in the wrestling business what Renee offers to the announce booth. It’s that innate ability to talk to people, to be able to dig underneath the surface and find out what makes these superstars tick.”