Michelle McCool Coming Out Of Retirement At WWE Evolution?

It looks like former WWE Women’s Champion Michelle McCool will also be returning to the ring for the first-ever all-women’s Evolution pay-per-view on October 28 in Long Island.

A graphic for McCool’s Evolution appearance was shown on screens at the Barclays Center last night before the WWE NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn IV” event, according to PWInsider. As noted, another graphic displayed was for WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus vs. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. That match broke on the internet and WWE later officially announced it for Evolution.

There’s no word yet on who McCool will be facing at Evolution but this would be her second match in 2018 as she came out of retirement back in January for the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match. She officially retired back in 2011.

Other names being advertised for Evolution are WWE Hall of Famer Lita, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix (who may be on commentary), SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella, Asuka, Nia Jax, Ember Moon, Natalya, Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, Bayley, Sasha Banks and new NXT Women’s Champion Kairi Sane. The following matches are set to take place:

* The finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic

* RAW Women’s Title match

* SmackDown Women’s Title match

* NXT Women’s Title match

* NXT UK Women’s Title match

* Bliss vs. Stratus