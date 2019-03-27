Mick Foley On Becky Lynch – Steve Austin Comparisons, Lynch Asking For Advice, More

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently spoke with Sky News and agreed with comparisons that have been made between Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin.

The interview was done before WWE confirmed Lynch vs. new SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey for the WrestleMania 35 main event, but Foley predicted that there would have been “huge unrest” from WWE fans if the match did not go on last. Foley said there would be “a mass exodus of people from around the world” if WWE did not put the women in the show-closer at WrestleMania this year.

Foley predicted an exciting main event of the biggest show of the year. “I see it being an exciting match; Ronda is going out on a limb to create this really dislikeable persona and I think it works,” he said.

Regarding Lynch, Foley said he’s confident that she is the biggest Superstar in WWE today.

“I believe their time has come. Becky Lynch has succeeded in becoming the biggest name in our business and I think that’s great,” Foley said. “She’s a good friend, she’s a wonderful person and it couldn’t happen to a nicer lass.”

Foley also revealed how Lynch messaged him last year and asked for some advice as she was pushed into the main event scene. Foley told her to be patient and be ready.

“I go back to my messages about eight or nine months ago and when she came to me for some advice I told her to be patient and to be ready,” Foley revealed. “Then when she got the opportunity, she ran with it like nobody I’ve ever seen, like ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin.”