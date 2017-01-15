Mick Foley Blogs About His Airport Reunion With Several Familiar Faces (Photo)

On Friday, WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley took to social media to share a photo that showed off an “airport reunion” of sorts that he experienced this week.

The current RAW General Manager posted the following mini-blog on his official Facebook page that recounted his reunion with The Young Bucks, Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian in an airport.

RANDOM WRESTLER AIRPORT REUNION

Man, I love running into wrestlers I worked with in the past at airports!

These random reunions are just flat out fun – and getting to congratulate guys like the #YoungBucks on finding a way to reinvent themselves and become more relevant as time goes on gave me genuine goosebumps.

I’m a WWE guy. Deep down, I always will be. But if I had to pick an allegiance, it would be to the guys themselves – guys from all walks of life who get together in the attempt to take very different audiences on different journeys. So I will wish all of them – Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian and the Young Bucks the very best in the future. Because I do believe that what’s good for one of us, is good for all of us in the wrestling business. Have a nice day!