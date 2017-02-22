Mick Foley Criticizes SD! Live Angle, Daniel Bryan Tells Him To “Suck It”

SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan took a shot at RAW General Manager Mick Foley during his appearance on this week’s episode of the SmackDown LIVE post-show, “Talking Smack.”

During the show, Bryan stated the following about the SmackDown LIVE Women’s division versus the RAW Women’s division:

“Right now, I want to tell Mick Foley that he can suck it. He can suck it! Listen to this, the SmackDown women were in the first three segments of SmackDown Live, then there was a tag match, then the SmackDown women were in the next two segments. The SmackDown women were in over half the show. Let’s see the RAW women do an hour and a half of TV, they’re not going to do it.”

Earlier in the evening, Foley had criticized Bryan via Twitter for allowing the #1 Contender Battle Royal end in a draw. Foley tweeted the following: