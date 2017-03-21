Mick Foley “Fired” On Tonight’s RAW, Promo For Cena & Nikki vs. Miz & Maryse, WWE Main Event

– Below is a promo for The Miz and Maryse vs. John Cena and Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33:

– WWE taped the following matches tonight in Brooklyn for this week’s Main Event episode:

* Jinder Mahal vs. Curtis Axel

* Jack Gallagher and Gran Metalik vs. Ariya Daivari and Noam Dar

– WWE RAW General Manager Mick Foley was apparently written off TV at tonight’s RAW in Brooklyn as Stephanie McMahon fired him. We’ve noted how Foley was expected to take some time off for hip surgery. It will be interesting to see what happens to the role as the red brand has no General Manager with less than two weeks until WrestleMania 33. Below is video from tonight’s Foley – Stephanie segment: