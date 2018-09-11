Mick Foley To Be Involved In The WWE Hell In A Cell Main Event

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley appeared on tonight’s RAW and announced that he will be the Special Referee for the Hell In a Cell match between Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

Below is the updated confirmed card for Hell In a Cell, which takes place on Sunday from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas:

Hell In a Cell for the WWE Universal Title

Braun Strowman cashes in Money In the Bank vs. Roman Reigns

Special Referee: WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley

Hell In a Cell

Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy

WWE Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

RAW Women’s Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Dean Ambrose and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The Bar or Rusev Day vs. The New Day

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse