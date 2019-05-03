WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley appeared on The Pro Wrestling Show podcast earlier this week and said he would be open to wrestling a WWE match in Saudi Arabia, if the price was right.

Foley said a friend asked him how he would handle a potential return to the ring in Saudi Arabia, considering some of the controversy surrounding the Kingdom. Foley said he’s glad he doesn’t have to make that choice.

“I’m lucky I don’t have to make that choice,” Foley said. “I have to be honest, I can be had for a certain price.”

Foley also said he would be open to doing a Hell In a Cell rematch with The Undertaker, if the Saudi officials wanted it.

“If they wanted a rematch of the Cell badly enough and willing to pay for it, they’d probably get it. Working slower than I did 21 years ago, but I’d be out there,” he said.

The Saudi shows have ended up being very lucrative paydays for the WWE talents who get booked. Some of the top names are earning as high as seven figures for the events.

It will be interesting to see what kind of criticism WWE faces over their controversial working relationship with the Kingdom as we get closer to the event. WWE will return to the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, June 7 for the third WWE Network special under the 10 year big money deal with The Saudi General Sports Authority. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and AJ Styles have been announced.