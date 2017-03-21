Mick Foley On Leaving RAW, Roman Reigns On The Undertaker, Nia Jax Fallout Video

– This Fallout video from this week’s WWE RAW features Nia Jax talking to Mike Rome after earning a spot in the RAW Women’s Title match at WrestleMania 33. RAW Women’s Champion Bayley will now defend against Nia, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks in a Fatal 4 Way. Nia says she feels amazing after dominating Bayley on RAW. She says no one has ever seen a woman like her in the division and now she gets to go to WrestleMania and show the world why she’s not like most.

– This week’s RAW in Brooklyn ended with Roman Reigns spearing his WrestleMania 33 opponent The Undertaker. Reigns tweeted the following on Taker after the show:

You keep sitting up Deadman.

And I'll keep putting you down. #MyYard #BigDog — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) March 21, 2017

– As noted, Stephanie McMahon fired Mick Foley from his job as RAW General Manager on this week’s show from Brooklyn. Foley is expected to be back at some point as he’s been planning to take time off for a hip replacement operation. Foley made another tweet after thanking fans earlier, as seen below. The WWE Hall of Famer says he’s leaving RAW knowing that he really tried to make a difference on the red brand.