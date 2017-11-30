Mick Foley On Working With Stephanie McMahon, Becky Lynch On The Riott Squad, Paige Video

– Below is a recent video from Paige’s “Glampire Diaries” YouTube channel with her male assistant Joey helping her with a makeup tutorial:

– WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently spoke with SportingNews.com. You can read the full interview at this link. Foley, who underwent a right knee replacement back in September, commented on his recent run as RAW General Manager and working with RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon:

“It was pretty agonizing just getting to and from the shows but once I was there, I felt like I made a contribution. I really enjoyed working with Stephanie. I’m deeply indebted to her for a really beautiful foreword for my book and I hope I get the chance to interact with her some more when I eventually return in some shape because, eventually, we all return.”

Foley also commented on possibly appearing at the special 25th Anniversary RAW episode on January 22nd along with The Undertaker and WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels & Kevin Nash:

“I’m sure it will be a good show with or without me. I thought a year away is probably proper when you’ve been fired in public but I think 10 months is probably plenty of time. If I get the call; I don’t know what I’ll do if I get the call. I guess I’ll cross that bridge when I get to it.”

– Becky Lynch took to Twitter this week and commented on Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan using The Riott Squad as their name. As noted, Becky is currently away filming The Marine 6 for WWE Studios but she was written off TV with an attack from Riott, Logan and Morgan. Becky wrote: