Mick Foley Predicts Who Will Steal The Show At WrestleMania 34

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Facebook after last night’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view and blogged on Asuka vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair stealing the show at WrestleMania 34.

You can read Foley’s full blog below:

FOLEY PREDICTS – this match will steal the show at #WrestleMania

The excitement surrounding #CharlotteVsAsuka is a testament not only to the two women in the match, but to every woman who helped make it possible – from those who laid the groundwork for the #WomensRevolution to those who raised the bar, to those who work so hard week in and week out to make #WomensWrestling stronger than it’s ever been – not just in #WWE but in #TNA #Shimmer #Shine US Indies and around the world.

