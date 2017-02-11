Mick Foley Releasing New Book In Late 2017

A new book from Mick Foley will be hitting shelves later this year. The WWE Hall of Famer and bestselling author is working on Saint Mick, which is scheduled to be released in time for Christmas 2017.

The book takes readers inside the world of people who play Santa Claus around the holiday season, and inside Mick’s increasing Santa-related work since retiring from wrestling.

Foley’s work has placed on the New York Times bestsellers list multiple times, and he’s best known for his ongoing series of memoirs which he writes without the aid of a ghostwriter.

Polis Books issued the below press release this weekend: