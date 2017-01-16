Mick Foley Remembers Late WWE Legend “Superfly” Jimmy Snuka

On Monday afternoon, WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley took to social media to post a blog remembering a legend and one of the biggest influences in his career and life, fellow WWE Hall Of Famer “Superfly” Jimmy Snuka.

The reigning RAW General Manager posted a blog via his official Facebook page titled, “REMEMBERING JIMMY SNUKA.”

Many fans may recall, Snuka’s big “Superfly” leap off of the top of the cage against Bob Backlund at Madison Square Garden in New York City was the moment that captivated a young Foley, who was in attendance after hitch-hiking his way to the venue.

In his blog remembering Snuka, who passed away over the weekend at age 73, Foley recalled the legendary “Superfly” splash off of the top of the cage at MSG.

“Had it not been for this moment in time in October, 1983, it’s highly unlikely that I would have created any moments at all within the world of professional wrestling/sports – entertainment,” wrote the ‘Hardcore Legend.’ “Jimmy Snuka created that moment for me – a moment that was about so much more than just an athletic dive from the top of a cage. It was professional wrestling as art, and Snuka that night was the consummate artist, painting on his own unique canvas in the most famous arena in the world.”

Foley continued, “He painted with his body language, his intensity, his facial expressions – especially with those eyes – so that the slightest glance to the top of the cage created a literal buzz among the 20,000 in attendance – like a fuse being lit, leading to a powder keg of anticipation, resulting in the rarest of explosions; a crowd pop so loud and emotional that all I need do is close my eyes and I can hear it all over again, as real to me now as it was that night at The Garden over 30 years ago.”

So sorry to learn of the passing of the legendary Jimmy Snuka. His career had such a huge impact on my life. pic.twitter.com/I4JZP7XICJ — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 15, 2017