Mike Adamle Reveals He Has Dementia, Could Be Suffering From CTE

Former WWE RAW broadcast team member and General Manager Mike Adamle recently spoke with NBC 5 for an interview, during which he revealed that he is suffering from dementia.

Adamle, who played for six years in the National Football League (NFL), as of late has been working as a sports analyst for NBC 5 out of Chicago, Illinois, however he has not appeared on any broadcasts since March of 2016.

“I’ve been on short-term disability and then long-term disability,” Adamle said during the interview. “I’ve had seizures and epilepsy for the last 19 years. [My doctor said] we see some things that are concurrent with CTE [Chronic Traumatic Encephelopathy]. I’m going, ‘What? How can you say that? I thought it was supposed to happen after you pass away.'”

Adamle continued, “Here’s what happens. You [reporter Peggy Kusinski] come over and you can do an interview with me and you’ll leave and I’ll say, ‘Oh God who is that?’ Watching a movie last night — this happened last night — five seconds into it, I’ll say ‘What are we watching?'”

Check out the complete Mike Adamle interview online at NBCChicago.com.