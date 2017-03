Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis Part Ways With Impact Wrestling

It looks as though two more notable talents have parted ways with Impact Wrestling.

Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis decided not to re-sign with the company, according to a report by PWInsider.com.

Both Bennett and Kanellis haven’t been under contract with TNA since late 2016, as they had been working on per-appearance deals. The two reportedly agreed to terms on new contracts at one point, however they ultimately opted not to sign.