Mike Kanellis Reacts To Crowd Reaction, Extreme Rules Pre-sale, WWE NXT Promo

– Below is a preview for tonight’s WWE NXT episode with two big matches in The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic – The Street Profits vs. The Authors of Pain and SAnitY vs. Roderick Strong & WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne.
Two HUGE tag team matches are set to take place TOMORROW NIGHT on @WWENXT on @WWENetwork! #205Live #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/x6IbJjEIQt
— WWE (@WWE) March 28, 2018
– The Ticketmaster pre-sale for the July 15th WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view kicked off today with the passcode EXTREME. Extreme Rules takes place from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA, the site of this week’s SmackDown.
– As noted, the dark match before this week’s SmackDown saw Zack Ryder and Tye Dillinger defeat Mike Kanellis and Mojo Rawley when Tye pinned Kanellis. Kanellis tweeted the following on the reaction he received from the crowd:
This year has been an absolute roller coaster ride. The highest of highs and the lowest of lows. But Pittsburgh, that reaction you gave me tonight, sure as hell makes it all seem worth it 🙏🏻 #PowerOfLove
— Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) March 28, 2018