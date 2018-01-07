Mike Kanellis Tweets With Fans Over His WWE Status & If He Failed Signing With WWE

By
Scott Lazara
-

WWE SmackDown Superstar Mike Kanellis took to Twitter this week to respond to a fan who commented on Kanellis being off WWE TV and if he will be in the men’s Royal Rumble match. This led to Kanellis engaging with a user, who admits he’s a troll, over whether or not Kanellis has failed since signing with WWE.

After going back and forth with other users on Twitter, WWE’s “Road Dogg” Brian James put his 2 cents in and Kanellis agreed, ending the conversation on his end. You can see the tweets below: