Mike Kanellis Tweets With Fans Over His WWE Status & If He Failed Signing With WWE

WWE SmackDown Superstar Mike Kanellis took to Twitter this week to respond to a fan who commented on Kanellis being off WWE TV and if he will be in the men’s Royal Rumble match. This led to Kanellis engaging with a user, who admits he’s a troll, over whether or not Kanellis has failed since signing with WWE.

After going back and forth with other users on Twitter, WWE’s “Road Dogg” Brian James put his 2 cents in and Kanellis agreed, ending the conversation on his end. You can see the tweets below:

Where in the World is @RealMikeBennett will he be in the #RoyalRumbleMatch — Talib Andre (@talibandre) January 4, 2018

I’m here. Just waiting, learning and working hard. I’m like Jimmy Garoppolo learning behind Brady. Always listening, always learning. https://t.co/C3B8CcRxXV — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) January 4, 2018

Fans: WWE Woken Matt has been a huge failure

Mike Bennett: hold my beer — President Troll (@GizmodoTroll) January 5, 2018

Since signing w @WWE : got clean, bought a house and have a baby on the way. I want to be a failure all the time. https://t.co/CnCbMQbD8E — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) January 5, 2018

You have achieved as much as I have working for the WWE. You're personal life is none of my business. Call me when you've clean for four years. A few months is basically nothing — President Troll (@GizmodoTroll) January 5, 2018

Congrats on 4 years. Sorry you feel almost 6 months is nothing. Also sorry u feel like getting into a argument over who’s sobriety is better. @WWE has made my life significantly better, not sure why that upsets you, but good luck in your sobriety. https://t.co/YP7pOYQBjd — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) January 5, 2018

Success for a prof. wrestler imo is having people see and respect ur character & performance while making a living. Sure you are making a living, but the fans (the ones that count) arent seeing your hard work or anything of that sort. Praise for getting clean btw shits tough. — Fool the Siren (@jkin30) January 5, 2018

WWE is making a mockery of how badass you are/were. With or without Maria, I believe you can still provide a great performance. But dude the Wwe force talent to be failures no matter how hard you work. — Fool the Siren (@jkin30) January 5, 2018

I can only control what I can control. And I will continue to do that. What’s the point of stressing over things u can’t control. I can control my attitude and how hard I work. https://t.co/Pmd8fDlGAN — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) January 5, 2018

He doesn't mean you're a failure, you only did those things because you got good money to do almost nothing, you barely appeared on tv and only had one throw-away storyline is his point. Every other match was pointless tag matches or jobbing. — Bill Robinson🦅13-3 (@billyr09) January 5, 2018

I guess we just have different opinions on what failing is. Also, not sure you understand what you’re talking about when you say “do almost nothing”. 16years of wrestling is what earned me good money. I wear that like a badge of honor. https://t.co/UnCUXjVTQd — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) January 5, 2018

So you got Cody Rhodes who left an easy job because he wanted to achieve more as a wrestler and then you got Mike Bennett who signed with WWE and is happy to be a jobber who doesn't even appear on TV after 2 weeks. I guess some people care about wrestling and some just money: — Ryan A. Johansson (@NiceGuyRy22) January 6, 2018

You’ve mistaken positivity for content.I turn my negatives into motivation.U don’t wrestle for 16yrs,all around the world,for all 4 major companies,by being content.I work hard & every negative,makes me work harder.I just don’t bitch about what I don’t have.I just go work for it https://t.co/fADl4Vm3KW — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) January 6, 2018