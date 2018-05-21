MITB Qualifying Match Announced For SmackDown

SmackDown General Manager Paige has announced Sonya Deville vs. Naomi in a Money In the Bank qualifying match for Tuesday’s SmackDown. As noted, Big Cass vs. Samoa Joe and Lana vs. Billie Kay will also air on Tuesday as MITB qualifiers.

The women’s MITB Ladder Match currently has Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Ember Moon and Alexa Bliss confirmed.

Paige and Deville had this Twitter exchange to set up the match:

.@WWE_MandyRose and I will always be a team, but I didn't tap out on #SDLive last week. So I still deserve my opportunity to qualify for #MITB. Make it happen, boss. @RealPaigeWWE — Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) May 19, 2018