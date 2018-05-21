MITB Qualifying Match Announced For SmackDown

By
Scott Lazara
-

SmackDown General Manager Paige has announced Sonya Deville vs. Naomi in a Money In the Bank qualifying match for Tuesday’s SmackDown. As noted, Big Cass vs. Samoa Joe and Lana vs. Billie Kay will also air on Tuesday as MITB qualifiers.

The women’s MITB Ladder Match currently has Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Ember Moon and Alexa Bliss confirmed.

Paige and Deville had this Twitter exchange to set up the match: