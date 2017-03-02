Mixed Tag-Team Match Announced For Next Week’s SmackDown Live

John Cena and Nikki Bella will be headlining next Tuesday night’s episode of SmackDown Live, as the WWE power couple prepares for their expected showdown against The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33.

Cena and Bella will team up on next Tuesday night’s show to take on the duo of James Ellsworth and Carmella.

WWE SmackDown Live takes place next Tuesday night, March 7, 2017 from Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Join us here on 3/7 for live play-by-play results coverage of the show.