This week’s episode of Miz & Mrs. on the USA Network drew 940,000 viewers and ranked #9 for the night in the 18-49 demographic, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down from last week’s episode, which drew 1.102 million viewers and ranked #7 for the night on the Cable Top 150. This is also a new low for the series.

Below is our season 1 viewership tracker for The Miz and Maryse’s series:

Episode 1: 1.473 million viewers

Episode 2: 1.303 million viewers

Episode 3: 1.225 million viewers

Episode 4: 1.162 million viewers

Episode 5: 1.235 million viewers

Episode 6: 1.161 million viewers

Episode 7: 997,000 viewers

Episode 8: 997,000 viewers

Episode 9: 1.102 million viewers

Episode 10: 940,000 viewers