MLW FUSION TV Preview – 08/17/2018

For the first time John Hennigan will wrestle for MLW championship gold as he takes on the reigning World Heavyweight Champion Low Ki in the main event.

The much anticipated debut of the Hart Foundation happens this Friday night as Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Teddy Hart battle ACH & Rich Swann.

But that’s not the only MLW FUSION debut as Tommy Dreamer shows why he is the Innovator of Violence and the right man for War Games™ while Sami Callihan’sRavagers continue to rampage through MLW.

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor returns to the MMA cage for the first time in almost two years as he fights in a closed doors dojo challenge! Lawlor called out any member of Colonel Parker’s Stud Stable as the captain of Team Filthy looks to finally end their feud. Will the filthiest player in the fight game send the Stud Stable out to pasture? Tune in Friday night to find out!

Tony Schiavone and Matt Striker call the action in New York City!

Watch MLW FUSION Friday nights on beIN SPORTS at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Don’t get beIN? Subscribe to MLW’s YouTube channel for free and stream binge on MLW FUSION anytime anywhere!