MLW Presenting Halloween Special Next Friday

MLW announced the following:

Next Friday night terror will rule the ring as Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) and beIN SPORTS presents their first Halloween special on October 26 that 8pm ET entitled MLW FRIGHT NIGHT.

Featuring a night of blood-curdling bouts, the MLW FRIGHT NIGHT special will be headlined by a double main event.

“England’s Most Dangerous Man” Jimmy Havoc will fight Sami Callihan in a Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal match as their feud reaches its final stage. Who will survive the mayhem? Tune in next Friday to find out!

The night will also feature a chilling clash as the “French Canadian Frankenstein” PCO rampages with LA Park (presented by Salina de la Renta). In a battle of two destroyers, this monster mash is a match featuringthe most unpredictable brawlers in the sport.

“We’re excited to bring fans a special night full of chaos, masked monsters and a wheel made out of a buzz saw,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “Arguably there is nothing more fun than pro wrestling and Halloween. Combine the two, grab a bag of fun-sized Snickers, fire up beIN SPORTS and enjoy our first-ever Halloween special!”

Tune in next Friday October 26thfor a night full of frights and delights you won’t soon forget!

MLW FRIGHT NIGHT will feature the legendary voice of Tony Schiavone and analyst Matt Striker calling the action from New York City.