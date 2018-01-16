MMA Legend Saves Mauro Ranallo’s Life, Enzo Amore – Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax Video, Big Show

– Below is new video of Big Show talking to TMZ Sports about why the planned match with NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal won’t be happening. Show says he respects Shaq and looks forward to working with him down the road but the match just didn’t work out.

– WWE posted this clip of WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore getting in between Nia Jax and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss at the weekend live event in Wichita, TX. Jax and Bliss loss to Sasha Banks and Mickie James this past weekend.

– WWE NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo noted on Twitter on Sunday that MMA Legend Frank Shamrock saved his life using the Heimlich maneuver. Mauro began choking on salmon when Shamrock came to his rescue. Mauro tweeted the following on the incident:

Please learn the Heimlich maneuver. @frankshamrock saved my life with it tonight. 🙏 — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) January 15, 2018