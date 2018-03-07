Mojo Rawley Wants TV Time (Video), WWE Wins Awards, Sheamus’ Invitation

– WWE posted this video going into tonight’s SmackDown from Green Bay with Mojo Rawley outside of Lambeau Field, reflecting on his career and his time with the NFL’s Green Bay Packers. Mojo says he’s been left out in the cold since winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33. He goes on about how he’s the best well-rounded athlete WWE has ever had but he still gets left out in the cold. Mojo says he might have to do something reckless to get back on SmackDown, he might have to make a statement.

– WWE announced the following today on taking home 4 awards at the Cablefax Digital & Tech Awards this year:

WWE wins four prestigious Cablefax Digital & Tech Awards

WWE has been named the winner of four 2018 Cablefax Digital & Tech Awards: Best Social Good Campaign – Programmer, honoring WWE’s social media commitment to Connor’s Cure; Social Media Campaign – Programmer for WrestleMania 33; Overall Social Presence; and Overall Website – Official Show Website for WWE.com.

Connor’s Cure raises pediatric cancer awareness in memory of Connor “The Crusher” Michalek. Leveraging WWE’s social media outreach across major platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat, of more than 850 million followers worldwide, Connor’s Cure has raised nearly $1 million and assisted more than 100 families around the world.

WWE on Social Media also won the award for Overall Social Presence, beating NBA on TNT.

WWE’s social strategy for WrestleMania 33 took top honors in the Social Media Campaign – Programmer category, beating Discovery’s “Shark Week” and HGTV’s “Fixer Upper.” WWE.com bested Crown Media Family Networks’ Countdown to Christmas Online and ABS-CNS Global Studios’ Discovering Routes in the Overall Website – Official Show Website category.

The 2018 Cablefax Digital & Tech Awards honor the outstanding websites, digital initiatives and people in the Digital and Technology industry that are driving the digital media revolution.

– As noted, RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus issued an open invitation for any team to step up and challenge The Bar at WrestleMania 34 today. Word going around is that they will be challenged by two Superstars that are not a tag team yet. As seen below, Curtis Axel of The Miztourage, Curt Hawkins and 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley have already responded to Sheamus: