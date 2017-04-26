Mojo Rawley Wins Dark Match, “Broken” Matt Hardy Note, Shinsuke Nakamura – Dolph Ziggler Video

– We noted before that it appeared Shinsuke Nakamura’s first main roster feud would be with Dolph Ziggler. That feud furthered with tonight’s opening SmackDown segment in Des Moines, Iowa as Ziggler interrupted Nakamura’s interview with Renee Young. Nakamura still has not wrestled a TV match on the main roster since being called up after WrestleMania 33. Below is video from tonight’s segment between the two:

The 👑 of STRONG STYLE @ShinsukeN had one particular choice word that @HEELZiggler clearly did NOT appreciate on #SDLive… pic.twitter.com/edjzVKjn6N — WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2017

– The dark match before tonight’s SmackDown in Des Moines saw Mojo Rawley defeat Aiden English.

– RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy tweeted the following “Broken” teaser today. We’ve noted how WWE officials have plans for The Hardys to start using their “Broken Hardys” gimmicks soon but there’s no word yet on when that might happen.